Scott Gutschewski rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Gutschewski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gutschewski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Gutschewski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gutschewski's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Gutschewski chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Gutschewski hit his 88 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.