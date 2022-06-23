Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Satoshi Kodaira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Satoshi Kodaira hit his 73 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.