  • Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on No. 4 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.