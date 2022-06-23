Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Sam Ryder's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the native area Ryder stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.