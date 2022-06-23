  • Sam Burns finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sam Burns makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns holes 12-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sam Burns makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.