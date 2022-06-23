Sam Burns finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Burns hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.