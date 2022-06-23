  • Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 7 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.