Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Theegala's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Theegala's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.