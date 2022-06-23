Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Palmer's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.