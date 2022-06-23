Ryan Brehm shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

Brehm had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 16th. His his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 2 over for the round.