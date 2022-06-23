  • Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour makes a birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Armour makes birdie on No. 6 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour makes a birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.