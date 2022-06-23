Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Armour chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Armour hit his 87 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.