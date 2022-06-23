Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.