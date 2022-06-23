Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Sabbatini suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at even-par for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.