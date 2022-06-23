  • Rory McIlroy putts himself to a 8-under 62 in first round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy chips it tight to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.