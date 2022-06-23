Rory McIlroy putts himself to a 8-under 62 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with J.T. Poston; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the par-5 13th, Rory McIlroy chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McIlroy's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at 7 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 8 under for the round.