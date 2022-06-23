Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Roger Sloan got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan his second shot was a drop and his approach went 146 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sloan's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.