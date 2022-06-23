Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Streb got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Streb's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streb had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.