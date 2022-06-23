Rickie Fowler shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's his second shot went 34 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fowler's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.