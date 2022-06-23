8-over 78 by Richy Werenski in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Richy Werenski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 153rd at 8 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Werenski got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Werenski's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Werenski had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Werenski hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 7 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Werenski's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 8 over for the round.