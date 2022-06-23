Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Peter Malnati hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's his second shot went 32 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.