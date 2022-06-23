Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Barjon hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Barjon's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.