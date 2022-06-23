Patton Kizzire putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Patton Kizzire had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kizzire's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.