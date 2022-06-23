Patrick Flavin shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Flavin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Flavin's 111 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Flavin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Flavin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.