Patrick Cantlay delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Webb Simpson and Charles Howell III; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Patrick Cantlay's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.