Nick Watney putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Nick Watney got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nick Watney to 4 over for the round.