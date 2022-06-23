Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hardy at 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hardy's tee shot went 204 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hardy had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.