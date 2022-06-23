Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.