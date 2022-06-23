Morgan Hoffmann shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hoffmann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffmann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoffmann hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffmann at 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffmann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoffmann's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.