Mito Pereira shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Pereira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pereira to 5 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Pereira's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 over for the round.