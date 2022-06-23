Michael Thorbjornsen shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thorbjornsen finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Thorbjornsen's 188 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Thorbjornsen had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 2 under for the round.

Thorbjornsen got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thorbjornsen to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Thorbjornsen hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 2 under for the round.