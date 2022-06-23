Michael Gligic shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Michael Gligic hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gligic chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Gligic chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gligic's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.