Max McGreevy shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McGreevy to even for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, McGreevy chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, McGreevy's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

McGreevy had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McGreevy's his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.