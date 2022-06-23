Maverick McNealy shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 14th, McNealy's 115 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, McNealy's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.