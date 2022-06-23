Matthias Schwab shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Schwab hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwab had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwab's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at even-par for the round.