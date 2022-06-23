  • Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff chips in for birdie at Travelers

