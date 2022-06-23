Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Wolff went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

Wolff missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.