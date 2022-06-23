Matthew NeSmith shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th NeSmith hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 5 under for the round.