  • Matthew NeSmith shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith makes a birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on No. 13 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith makes a birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.