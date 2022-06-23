Matt Wallace rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wallace finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Matt Wallace got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 third, Wallace took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.