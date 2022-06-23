6-over 76 by Martin Trainer in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day in 152nd at 6 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Trainer got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Trainer's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 6 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Trainer hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 5 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.