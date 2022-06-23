Martin Laird putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Xander Schauffele; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Martin Laird's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Laird had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Laird's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Laird hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 7 under for the round.