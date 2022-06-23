  • Martin Laird putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the Travelers Championship

    Martin Laird makes birdie on No. 11 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.