Mark Hubbard putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Mark Hubbard got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hubbard's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.