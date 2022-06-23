Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Leishman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Leishman at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.