  • Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman sticks approach to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.