Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.