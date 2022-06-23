  • Luke List shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Luke List's second from awkward lie to 3 feet and birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.