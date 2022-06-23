Luke List shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 11th green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, List chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, List had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, List chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, List's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 2 under for the round.