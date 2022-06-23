Strong putting brings Luke Donald an even-par round one of the Travelers Championship

Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Luke Donald hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Donald chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Donald's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Donald hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to even for the round.