Lucas Glover finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Glover hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

Glover got a double bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.