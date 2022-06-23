  • Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Lee Hodges makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Hodges sinks 21-footer for birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Lee Hodges makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.