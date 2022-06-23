Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Hodges got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Hodges chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hodges's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.