Lanto Griffin putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Lanto Griffin's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

Griffin got a double bogey on the 431-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Griffin's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 over for the round.