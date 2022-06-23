Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 69th at even par; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Hickok got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hickok's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hickok had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hickok's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hickok's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.