Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kiradech Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.