  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kiradech Aphibarnrat sinks 22-footer for birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.