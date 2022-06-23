  • Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

