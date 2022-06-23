Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tway hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Tway's 212 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.