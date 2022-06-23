-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman's childhood home golf courses
In this edition of GrassRoots, check out Kevin Streelman’s childhood home golf courses in Wheaton, Illinois, Arrowhead Golf Club and Cantigny Golf Club.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 154 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Streelman's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 138 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
