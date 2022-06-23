Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kisner chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

Kisner missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.