Kelly Kraft putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Kelly Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.