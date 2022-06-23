Keith Mitchell shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship

In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; J.T. Poston and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 8 under; Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.